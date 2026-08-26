WATCH: Viral Video Shows Stray Dog Biting Woman Carrying Toddler In Pune; Child Falls During Attack | Video Screengrab

Pune: A woman carrying her one-year-old child was attacked by a stray dog in Old Sangvi on Wednesday morning. The child fell to the ground during the attack and was also injured. The incident took place around 11.00 am near Madhuban Housing Society in Old Sangvi.

A video of the incident shows the woman walking with the child in her arms. Two dogs suddenly emerge from behind a parked car. One of them attacks the woman and bites her leg. The woman appears to lose her balance in the panic and pain. The child falls from her arms and hits the ground. The incident has again raised concerns over the stray dog menace in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area.

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Residents allege complaints were ignored

Residents said repeated complaints about stray dogs had been submitted to the PCMC Veterinary Department. They alleged that the complaints were not acted upon.

Aggressive packs of stray dogs have become a concern in several parts of the PCMC area. Chikhali, Old Sangvi, Wakad, Bhosari and Chinchwade Nagar have reported incidents involving dog attacks and packs chasing commuters. Residents have also raised concerns about attacks on children, women carrying babies and senior citizens.

Dog bite cases rise sharply

Official PCMC data shows a sharp rise in reported dog bite cases in recent years. The number increased from around 13,800 cases in 2021-22 to more than 38,000 in 2025-26. Several serious attacks have also triggered public anger. In one recent incident in Chikhali, a five-year-old girl suffered severe injuries and required more than 80 stitches after being attacked by a pack of seven stray dogs.

Residents and animal welfare activists have linked the growing problem to gaps in animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programmes. They have also raised concerns about the limited capacity of sterilisation facilities and the availability of dog-holding cages. This has made it difficult to sterilise a large proportion of the street dog population.