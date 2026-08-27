Nearly 30% Of International Flights To Shift From Mumbai Airport To Navi Mumbai Airport From October 1 |

Major changes are set to be introduced to Mumbai’s air traffic operations, with nearly 30 per cent of international flights currently operating from Mumbai Airport expected to shift to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from October 1, 2026.

The changes are part of a traffic-realignment plan shared by Mumbai Airport with airlines ahead of the redevelopment of Terminal 1. From October 1, around one-third of air traffic movements at Mumbai Airport are expected to be shifted to NMIA. Further, from October 25, one-third of the flights currently operating from Terminal 1 will be moved to Terminal 2, reported ABP News.

30% OF MUMBAI’S INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS TO SHIFT TO NAVI MUMBAI AIRPORT



Around 30% of international flights operating from Mumbai Airport are set to shift to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport from October.



The move is part of a traffic-realignment plan shared by… — RedboxGlobal India (@REDBOXINDIA) August 27, 2026

Terminal 1 redevelopment underway

The changes come amid the ongoing redevelopment of Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 1. According to reports, demolition work on the northern section of Terminal 1B is scheduled to begin from January 1, 2027.

Mumbai Airport’s Terminals 1 and 2 together handle nearly 950 flight movements every day. Terminal 1, which is around 80 years old, handles nearly 15 million passengers annually, while Terminal 2 has a capacity of around 40 million passengers per year.

Passengers advised to check details

The planned shift will mark a major step towards integrating Navi Mumbai International Airport into Mumbai’s overall aviation network. Passengers who have already booked their tickets are advised to check their airport and terminal details with their respective airlines before travelling and plan their journeys accordingly.

International operations begin at NMIA

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai International Airport began international flight operations on July 15, 2026. The first international flight, an Air India Express service IX-207, departed from NMIA for Abu Dhabi.