Navi Mumbai International Airport Receives First Factory-Delivered Aircraft As Akasa Air’s 41st Boeing 737 MAX-8 Lands

Akasa Air’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 VT-YBR became the first new commercial aircraft delivered directly to Navi Mumbai International Airport | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) achieved a historic operational milestone by receiving its first-ever direct factory delivery of a new commercial aircraft early Thursday morning. Akasa Air’s 41st Boeing 737 Max-8 became the first aircraft to be delivered to Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s second airport.

First Factory Delivery

On Thursday morning, Akasa Air’s brand-new Boeing 737 Max-8, registered under the tail number VT-YBR, touched down at NMIA at 4 am after completing an extensive three-leg ferry journey from Boeing’s Field facility in Seattle, USA.

The transcontinental delivery flight traversed across three continents, spanning multiple time zones before reaching its final destination in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The first leg initiated on August 14 from Seattle and flew transatlantic corridors to land in Reykjavik, Iceland. The second leg commenced on August 18 to fly south across Europe to Egypt’s Cairo, and the last leg departed at 7.35 pm on August 19 and made its final approach into NMIA and landed smoothly at 4 am on Thursday.

Another Milestone For NMIA

This moment was one of the many firsts for NMIA, which recently started its international operations on July 15 and freighter operations on Sunday, August 16. While domestic and international proving flights have previously tested NMIA’s modern runway and taxiway infrastructure, this delivery marks the first time an airline has received the delivery of a brand-new aircraft directly at NMIA.

Also Watch:

Akasa Air’s Fleet Expansion

The arrival of VT-YBR marked the induction of Akasa Air’s 41st aircraft. The carrier – which launched commercial operations in August 2022 – has aggressive growth projections backed by a strong order book.

Between 2021 and 2024, Akasa Air placed firm orders for a total of 226 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the region. The airline is expected to receive four more aircraft this year.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/