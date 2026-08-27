'Against Our Sanskriti': Amid Kriti Sanon Bralette Row, Netizens Dig Out Old Raksha Bandhan Ad Of Kangana Ranaut Wearing Strapless Dress

Kangana Ranaut-Kriti Sanon Ad Row | Instagram / X

Actress Kriti Sanon was trolled a lot on social media after a Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring the actress wearing a bralette top went viral on social media. Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also took a dig at the Adipurush actress about her outfit in the ad. Now, netizens have dug out Kangana's old Raksha Bandhan advertisement in which she is seen wearing a strapless dress.

Kangana had posted the ad on X in 2017. Reacting to it, a netizen tweeted, "Cultural shock over Kriti Sanon’s act. Cultural heritage over Kangana Ranaut’s act. Why? (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Dusro ko bolna aata hai bus. MP ho desh ke Liye kaam karo na per nahi usne kya pehna yeh who etc etc. Galti public ki hai jo in logo ko vote kar dete hai. (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "What is this dear? Totally inappropriate and against our sanskriti (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, the brand has removed the ad featuring Kriti after facing backlash on social media.

Kriti Sanon On Ad Controversy

Amid the ad controversy, Kriti reacted to it and wrote on her Instagram story, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection (sic)."

She further wrote that while she doesn't have a brother, she and her sister Nupur tie Rakhi to each other.

Further reacting to the social media backlash, Kriti wrote, "When will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline! (sic)."

Kangana On Kriti's Ad

Recently, in an interview with DD News, Kangana mentioned that not just the bralette top, but there were other issues in the ad as well. She stated, "Mujhe lagta hai bralette usme se choti si cheez thi lekin sabse zyada Hinduon ko, hum log us line se aate hain, toh point out kar sakte hain. Mata-pita kahan hain? Ghar kahan hai? Halwa-poori, Bhagwan, teeka, akshat, dhoop, deep kuch bhi nahi hai.”

Kangana has not yet reacted to the trolling that she is facing for her old Raksha Bandhan ad.