'She Looks Perfectly Decent & Fine': Uorfi Javed Supports Kriti Sanon Amid Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash

Fashionista Uorfi Javed came out in support of Kriti Sanon after the actress faced criticism over her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Addressing the backlash, Uorfi questioned why women continue to be judged for their clothing, especially in conversations around culture and traditions.

Sharing her views on her Instagram story on Wednesday (August 26), Uorfi wrote, "When will we stop telling women what to wear? She looks perfectly decent and fine. Every conversation you don't have to hold a women responsible for the moral obligations created by the society."

Uorfi has often faced criticism for her fashion and choice of outfits.

The controversy surrounds Kriti's appearance in a campaign titled “Furever Sibling.” The ad shows the actress celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother by tying a Rakhi on his wrist. She then extends the celebration to her pet dog, tying a Rakhi to him as well.

Kriti's outfit soon became a talking point online. For the campaign, she wore an off-white bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt. Some social media users questioned whether the styling was suitable for a Raksha Bandhan campaign, with several describing the blouse as resembling a bra or bikini.

The criticism also led to questions about why Kriti was shown wearing what some viewers considered a revealing outfit while celebrating the festival with her brother.

Kriti later responded to the debate on social media on August 25. Questioning the practice of judging a woman's connection to her culture through her clothes, she wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection."

She further said, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Amid the growing controversy, the brand behind the campaign removed the ad from its platforms and issued a statement.

The brand said, "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets."

It added, "If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season."