'What A Woman Wears Is Her Choice': Rahul Gandhi Backs Kriti Sanon Amid Raksha Bandhan Ad Row |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of actress Kriti Sanon amid the backlash over her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA, calling for an end to the trolling of women over their clothing and choices.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, August 25, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom. #SmashthePatriarchy"

His remarks came after Kriti faced criticism on social media over her outfit in the GIVA advertisement. The campaign showed the actress in an off-white bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt as part of her festive look.

Rahul's post echoed his broader call to challenge patriarchal attitudes and defend women's freedom to make personal choices. His comments also brought renewed attention to the controversy surrounding Kriti's advertisement and her response to the criticism.

What Kriti Sanon Said

Addressing the backlash, Kriti questioned the idea of judging a woman's respect for her culture based on what she wears. She emphasised that festivals are about emotions and traditions rather than clothing.

"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection."

Kriti also revealed that she and her sister Nupur Sanon tie rakhi to each other, as they believe they can protect each other no less than a brother would. She said they pray for each other's health, happiness and long life.

Addressing the inclusion of a dog in the advertisement, Kriti said the sentiment of protection extends to their pets as well, adding, "After all, they are family!"

She further questioned why women continue to be told what they should wear and argued that clothing should not determine how their connection to culture and traditions is perceived.

"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Rahul Gandhi's comments have now added a political dimension to the debate, while Kriti's response has kept the focus on women's freedom to choose what they wear and how they celebrate traditions.