'If I Don't Have A Problem, Why Do You?': Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon Hits Back At Trolls Over Actress Wearing Bralette-Style Blouse In Raksha Bandhan Ad

'If I Don't Have A Problem, Why Do You?': Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon Hits Back At Trolls Over Wearing Bralette-Style Blouse In Raksha Bandhan Ad |

Kriti Sanon recently hit back at the backlash over her Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Her sister, Nupur Sanon, also came out in her support, questioning why others had an issue with Kriti's choice of clothing when she herself did not.

Sister Nupur Sanon Backs Kriti Sanon

Re-sharing Kriti's Instagram Story, in which the actress wrote, “The essence of festival is not in the clothes you wear,” Nupur took a stand against the criticism. She wrote, “Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully EVOLVE!”

Nupur further addressed the trolls, adding, “I'm the one she ties the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem, why do you?”

Kriti Sanon Responds To Criticism

Kriti, meanwhile, hit back at the criticism surrounding her outfit in the Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Questioning why women continue to be judged for their clothing choices, she wrote, “When will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!”

The actress further emphasised that culture and traditions come from within and are “not in the neckline,” taking a subtle dig at those who objected to her wearing a bralette in the advertisement.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad ‘Intentionally Creepy’

Kangana Ranaut joined the criticism surrounding Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan jewellery advertisement on Monday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana questioned Kriti’s choice of outfit in the festive campaign, which featured her in a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt. She wrote, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman; our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehnga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha, the advert looks intentionally creepy!”