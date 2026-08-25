'Cultures Are In Heart, Not Neckline': Kriti Sanon REACTS To Backlash For Wearing Bralette-Style Blouse In Raksha Bandhan Ad

Kriti Sanon Hits Back At Raksha Bandhan Outfit Trolls | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon has finally addressed the backlash surrounding her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA. The campaign sparked criticism on social media after Kriti was seen wearing an off-white bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt as part of her traditional festive look.

Kriti Sanon Hits Back At Raksha Bandhan Outfit Trolls

Reacting to the criticism, Kriti took to social media on Tuesday, August 25, and questioned the idea of judging a woman's respect for her culture based solely on her clothing. "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story/@kritisanon

Kriti Sanon Addresses Backlash Over Tying Rakhi To Dog

Kriti also shared that she and her sister Nupur Sanon tie rakhi to each other, as they believe they can protect each other no less than a brother would, while praying for each other's health, happiness and long life.

Kriti also addressed the inclusion of the dog in the advertisement, stating that the prayer and promise of protection extends to their dogs too, as "After all, they are family!"

'When Will We Stop Telling Women What To Wear?'

She added, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Work Front

Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It was a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

Kriti has not yet announced her next film project.