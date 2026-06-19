Cocktail 2 Review: Kriti Sanon Outshines Shahid Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna In This Predictable Sequel Nobody Asked For

Cocktail 2 Review |

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna

Director: Homi Adajania

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 2.5 stars

When Cocktail released in 2012, it gave Bollywood one of its most memorable love triangles with unforgettable music. 14 years later, director Homi Adajania returned with Cocktail 2, hoping to recreate that magic. Unfortunately, while the film looks beautiful and has good music, it struggles to leave a lasting impact.

The story follows Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, who are in a live-in relationship. While they love each other, Rashmika is constantly worried about why Shahid isn't ready for marriage. To reconnect, they head to Sicily for a vacation. There, they meet Kriti Sanon, and the three decide to spend time together. Soon, emotions get messy, relationships get complicated, and the drama begins.

Actors' Performance

The biggest surprise of the film is Kriti Sanon. She owns almost every scene she is in and looks stunning throughout the movie. Whether it's her screen presence, confidence or emotional scenes, Kriti easily emerges as the best part of Cocktail 2.

Shahid Kapoor does a decent job, but somehow his character never becomes interesting enough. In many scenes, he gets overshadowed by both Kriti and Rashmika.

Rashmika struggles in the first half. Her performance feels uneven, and her Hindi dialogues don't always sound natural. Also, the chemistry between Shahid and Rashmika isn't strong enough to make you emotionally invest in their relationship.

Supporting actors, including Tiku Talsania, do their part well.

Music

One thing that definitely works is the music. Pritam's songs provide much-needed relief whenever the story starts feeling repetitive. The soundtrack is catchy and helps keep the film moving.

Direction & Story

Visually, the film is gorgeous. Sicily's stunning locations and scenic views add a lot of charm. But beyond the beautiful backdrop, the story offers very little that's fresh. It is stuck in the past. It's another familiar Bollywood lesson on love, marriage and relationships. The plot is predictable, there are hardly any surprises, and the film often feels like a sequel that didn't really need to be made.

The second half does become slightly more engaging, but even then, it's Kriti who keeps things interesting.

FPJ Verdict

Cocktail 2 looks great, sounds good and has a star performer in Kriti. But a predictable story, weak chemistry and lack of emotional connection stop it from becoming memorable. It's a one-time watch at best.