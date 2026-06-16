Cocktail 2: CBFC Asks Makers To Remove 'Jew On The Run' Reference & Change 'Agni' To 'Diya', Film Passed With No Visual Cuts

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2 for theatrical release with an 'A' certificate, but not before asking the makers to make a few modifications to the film's audio track.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film has not undergone any visual cuts. This means all scenes, including the film's romantic and intimate moments, have been retained in their original form.

However, the CBFC did direct the makers to make certain audio-related changes before granting certification.

Among the modifications, a cuss word that appeared in the film's subtitles was removed. In another change, the word "Agni" was reportedly replaced with "Diya" wherever it appeared in the film.

The board also asked for the removal of a reference to "Jew on the run". The certification order does not mention the context in which the phrase was used, making it unclear whether it referred to a person, a work of art, or was simply used as a generic expression within the narrative.

After these changes were implemented, Cocktail 2 was officially awarded an 'A' certificate on June 16.

The certificate also reveals the film's runtime, which stands at 149.19 minutes, translating to 2 hours, 29 minutes and 19 seconds.

Cocktail 2 serves as a follow-up to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Like the original film, the sequel is directed by Homi Adajania, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and features music by Pritam Chakraborty.

The screenplay of the sequel has been written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. Apart from Maddock Films, the film is also backed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films.

Scheduled to release on June 19, Cocktail 2 also marks a notable milestone in the careers of its lead actors. It is the first adult-rated film of Kriti's 12-year career. For Rashmika, it becomes her second Hindi film with an 'A' certificate after Animal. Meanwhile, Shahid adds another adult-rated title to his filmography following Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh and O'Romeo.