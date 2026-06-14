Cocktail 2 Gets A Certificate From CBFC; First Adult-Rated Film For Kriti Sanon, 5th For Shahid Kapoor

With just days left for its theatrical release, Cocktail 2 has cleared the certification process. The Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer has reportedly received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), making it one of the most talked-about releases of the month.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the romantic drama is said to have a runtime of 150 minutes, making it four minutes longer than the original Cocktail, which was released in 2012.

The certification also marks a significant milestone for its leading cast. Cocktail 2 is reportedly the first A-rated film in Kriti Sanon’s 12-year career. For Rashmika Mandanna, it becomes her second adult-rated Hindi film after Animal. Shahid Kapoor, meanwhile, adds another title to his list of A-certified films, following Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh and O'Romeo.

Interestingly, Shahid’s previous release was also O'Romeo, making Cocktail 2 the first time in his career that he has back-to-back adult-rated releases.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into a complicated relationship drama set against the picturesque backdrop of Italy. Shahid Kapoor plays Kunal, a man reflecting on love, friendship and the changing dynamics of relationships.

In one of the trailer’s standout moments, Kunal says, "Whenever a relationship is new, it’s exciting because it’s new. New friends are fun because their stories are fun for us. We get tired of listening to the same stories from our old friends. But love is like that torn T-shirt in which we get a peaceful sleep for two nights. But when love turns into friendship and love enters friendship, then there’s only one solution to get out of it."

Kriti Sanon’s character, Ally, immediately responds with a playful line, "Like a threesome?"

The story then follows three friends navigating love, friendship and emotional conflict. While Shahid’s character appears to be romantically involved with Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Kriti’s character gradually develops feelings for him, creating a love triangle that threatens to disrupt their bond.

Adding a nostalgic touch, the trailer also features the iconic song Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, bringing back memories of the original film.

Like the 2012 hit, Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and backed by Maddock Films. The film is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg.

The first Cocktail starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty and had received a U/A certificate. The sequel, however, appears to be taking a more mature route with its A certification and emotionally charged storyline.

Cocktail 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on June 19.