'Bralette Choti Si Cheez Thi...': Kangana Ranaut Explains Why Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Needed 'Aesthetic Expression', Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi- VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut Explains Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Criticism |

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has once again addressed the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA. After initially criticising Kriti’s outfit in the campaign, Kangana has now explained why she objected to the ad, arguing that the issue was not merely about the actress’ clothing but about how the festival was represented. The advertisement was eventually withdrawn by GIVA following the backlash.

In a recent interview with Decode, Kangana addressed Kriti’s choice of outfit and said, “Unko kaun rok raha hai kuch bhi pehnne se? Kisne unhe aaj tak roka hai? Kisko kya padi hai ki wo kya pehn ke aati hain.”

Kangana also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s support for Kriti, asking why his post did not specifically mention Raksha Bandhan. She said, “A woman can wear whatever she wants to wear on Raksha Bandhan,” before explaining her view that “Raksha Bandhan is religious expression of a civilisation.”

Kangana Ranaut deserves a belt treatment from Kulwinder Kaur again.



Kriti Sanon issue is over and she along with this bsdk Tihadi trying to get famous out of it.

pic.twitter.com/gojsQwmzE2 — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) August 26, 2026

Taking a dig at Rahul, Kangana further claimed that he has a particular mindset “against Sanatan Dharm.” She also questioned his views on women and clothing, making comparisons with young girls wearing burqas. These were Kangana’s political and personal views and were not presented as established facts.

Queen = clocked it, 🙇‍♀️



Kangana Ranaut drops “Bro, wait. Bharat Mata ki Jai” and the whole ‘smash patriarchy’ script collapses.

Savage mode: ON 🔥👑#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/vUdoXu9KkO — SatyavadiLadki (@SatyavadiLadki) August 26, 2026

When host Sudhir Chaudhary asked whether Kriti would wear the same outfit while featuring in an Eid advertisement, Kangana responded by making remarks about Muslim customs and Hindu relationships. She argued that Hindus have greater “dignity” and “boundaries” in relationships. Her comments drew on her own views about differences between the two communities.

Kangana also explained why she believed the outfit itself was not the biggest issue with the advertisement. She said, “Mujhe lagta hai bralette usme se choti si cheez thi lekin sabse zyada Hinduon ko, hum log us line se aate hain, toh point out kar sakte hain. Mata-pita kahan hain? Ghar kahan hai? Halwa-poori, Bhagwan, teeka, akshat, dhoop, deep kuch bhi nahi hai.”

She further questioned the representation of traditional elements in the campaign, asking why such imagery was being normalised at a time when people were trying to preserve Sanatan traditions.

Kangana went on to stress the importance of traditional elements in celebrating festivals, saying, “Nahi chalega teeke ke bina, Rakhi nahi chalegi.” She added, “Aap kehte hain ki aesthetics don't matter. No. A festival is an aesthetic expression of a culture and a civilisation.”

The controversy began after GIVA’s Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring Kriti in an ivory bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt drew criticism online. Kriti later defended her choice, writing, “Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!” Rahul Gandhi subsequently backed Kriti, saying a woman’s clothing and lifestyle should not be policed online. GIVA eventually withdrew the advertisement, citing respect for Indian culture, traditions and public sentiments.