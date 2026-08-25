'Aap Logon Ko Toh Mazza Aa Raha...': Taapsee Pannu Irked By Paparazzo Asking About Kangana Ranaut At Gandhari Mumbai Event - VIDEO

Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Feud Question |

Actress Taapsee Pannu appeared visibly irked when a paparazzo asked her about her ongoing feud with Kangana Ranaut, which has resurfaced following recent remarks exchanged between the two actors. The latest episode came after Taapsee spoke about their different upbringings. Kangana subsequently took a dig at Taapsee and several other celebrities, including Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Rakhi Sawant and Baba Ramdev, who have criticised her in the past.

Ranaut referred to them as “bhookhe, nange log” and questioned their achievements, while asserting that she would rather take advice from people who have accomplished more than she has.

Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Feud Question

On Tuesday, August 25, Taapsee was asked about Kangana during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Gandhari. The actress appeared frustrated and urged the paparazzo to stop bringing up the issue. "Har baar aadmi aisa question kyun puchta hai? Aapko aaj ka hi mauka mila, aap khatam kyun nahi hone dete yeh baat?” Taapsee said.

Check out the video:

'Aap Logon Ko Toh Mazza Aa Raha...'

Taapsee also suggested that the media's continued interest in the subject was contributing to its longevity. “Aap sab logon ko toh mazza aa raha hai yeh dekh ke, toh lage hue hain same sawaal puchne,” she added.

The actress further said that if people genuinely wanted the controversy to end, they should stop asking questions about it.

She went on to explain that repeatedly asking celebrities about the matter only keeps the controversy alive. "Koi question humse puchna band karega tabhi yeh wala, toh yeh issue hi band ho jayega," she said.

Kangana Ranaut has yet to react to Taapsee Pannu's latest remarks.