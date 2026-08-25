'When Will We Stop Telling Women What To Wear?': Did Kriti Sanon React To Kangana Ranaut's 'Bikini' Remark Over Raksha Bandhan Ad?

Actress Kriti Sanon has responded to the criticism surrounding her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, shortly after actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut questioned her choice of attire in the campaign. While Kangana did not name Kriti in her social media post, her remarks were clearly in reference to the actress and the advertisement.

The controversy began after Kangana criticised Kriti's look in a GIVA jewellery campaign. The actress is seen wearing an off-white bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt while celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother. Questioning the choice of outfit, Kangana asked why a woman would tie a Rakhi to her brother while dressed in what she described as a bikini or undergarments. She also called the advertisement “creepy.”

Kriti has now addressed the conversation around women's clothing and cultural traditions without directly mentioning Kangana. Sharing a statement on her Instagram story, she wrote, "When will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline."

Kriti also spoke about the meaning of Raksha Bandhan and how traditions can be celebrated in different ways. She wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family."

What did Kangana say about Kriti's Raksha Bandhan ad?

On Monday, Kangana shared her reaction to the controversy on Instagram story. She wrote, “It is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes.”

She then pointed out the range of clothing available to women today, mentioning “cocktail dresses to lehnga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez.”

Kangana went on to question the styling choice in the advertisement, again without directly naming Kriti. Referring to the campaign, she asked why, despite having so many options, the actress chose to wear a bikini while tying a Rakhi to her brother.

“Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy.”

What is the advertisement about?

Kriti features in the campaign titled “Furever Sibling.” In the ad, Kriti celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her brother and ties him a Rakhi. She then extends the gesture to her pet dog, tying a Rakhi to him as well.

Why did Kriti's outfit become controversial?

In the ad, Kriti wears an off-white bralette-style blouse with a cape and draped skirt. Social media users questioned whether the styling was appropriate for a Raksha Bandhan-themed campaign.

Several users described the blouse as resembling a bra or bikini and questioned why Kriti was dressed in a revealing outfit while celebrating the festival with her brother.