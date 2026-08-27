Private Trainee Plane Crashes In Kanpur; Both Pilots Killed - VIDEO

Kanpur: Both pilots were reportedly killed after a private twin-engine four-seater training aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Thursday afternoon. One of the pilots was the instructor and the other was a trainee.

The pilots who died in the accident have been identified as Abhishek Pujari, a resident of Karnataka, and Sachin Bhatia (trainer), a resident of Gujarat, according to News 18 Hindi.

The accident took place near Natha Purva village on the banks of the Ganges. Preliminary information revealed the plane was a twin-engine aircraft.

Cause yet to be ascertained

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. Emergency teams reached the crash site following the incident. Visuals from the spot have surfaced, showing the plane reduced to rubble in an open field.

Administration and police teams have launched a probe. The cause of the plane crash, the explosion during flight, and whether technical failures played a role are all being investigated.

Further details regarding the accident and the exact cause of the crash are awaited.