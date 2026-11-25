Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Murder Case Accused Targeted Outside Pune Court On Hearing Day: Here's How It Happened | WATCH

The victim, identified as Mandar Maruti Kiwale, is Accused No. 3 in a murder case registered at Ambegaon Police Station in 2025. The case, registered as Sessions Case No. 759/2025, is pending before the District Judge-21 and Additional Sessions Judge, Pune. (Read more...)

2. 'Baseless Rumours': SP's Awadhesh Prasad Rejects Imran Masood's 'Not Beggars' Remark Amid UP Seat-Sharing Tensions | Video

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad dismissed reports of discord with Congress over 2027 UP Assembly seat-sharing talks as baseless rumours. The clarification comes after Imran Masood criticised SP's 26-seat announcement, triggering tensions within the alliance. (Read more...)

3. Patna Police Files FIR Against Stand-up Comedian Yash Maheshwari Over Outrageous Chhath-Sindoor Joke

Patna Police registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari on Tuesday after he compared the length of sindoor applied by Bihari women during Chhath Puja to male anatomy. In another video, Maheshwari joked about Bihari women marrying Haryanvi men, drawing on stereotypes surrounding domestic abuse. Patna Cyber Police Station is currently investigating the case. (Read more...)

4. Iran: Pregnant 19-Year-Old Allegedly Forced To Take 30 Pills, Beaten, Suffocated To Death By Parents In Suspected Honour Killing

A 19-year-old pregnant woman, Helia Fattahi, was allegedly murdered by her parents in Iran after revealing her pregnancy. The accused, Voria Fattahi and Leila Veis, reportedly forced her to consume around 30 anticonvulsant pills, beat her and suffocated her with a pillow. Both parents have been arrested. Human rights groups have condemned the incident as a suspected honour killing. (Read more...)

5. Mumbai's GTB Nagar Redevelopment: Displaced Sion Koliwada Residents Await MHADA's ₹20,000 Monthly Rent Payments

GTB Nagar residents displaced by the Sion Koliwada redevelopment project are still awaiting MHADA's promised rental compensation. With payments delayed beyond November 1, residents have raised concerns over stagnant payouts and the absence of annual rent hikes. (Read more...)

6. Sensex Stages Stunning 1,502-Point Rally, Nifty Eyes 26,000 As Foreign Buying & Softer Crude Lift Sentiment

Sensex jumps 1,502 points and Nifty closes above 25,800 as foreign inflows, falling crude oil prices and strong buying in FMCG and banking stocks fuel a sharp rally on Dalal Street. (Read more...)

Sensex rose |

7. Miss Universe 2026: Why 27-Year-Old Jennifer Barreto’s Historic Victory Is More Than Just A Beauty Pageant Win

Jennifer's entry had previously been restricted by the pageant's eligibility criteria because the Miss Universe Organisation historically banned married women and mothers from entering the competition. For many years, women who wanted to compete in pageants sometimes felt the need to postpone marriage because they didn't want to lose their eligibility, until the rule was modified. (Read more...)

8. 'Never Expected Him To Attack Me Personally': Usman Khawaja Makes Emotional Admission After Pat Cummins' Explosive Sandpapergate Press Conference

Usman Khawaja has revealed he was deeply hurt by Pat Cummins' press conference addressing his Sandpapergate allegations. The former Australia opener said he never expected Cummins to personally attack him & disclosed privately contacting the captain beforehand. However, Khawaja maintained that he still loves and respects Cummins, insisting his criticism was directed at Cricket Australia's culture. (Read more...)

9. 'You Smell Really Bad': Indian Oxford University Student Alleges Racism From Stranger At Store In UK - VIDEO

An Indian PhD student at Oxford University, Kamakshi, has alleged facing racism after a stranger approached her while shopping and said she smelled “really, really bad”. Sharing the incident on Instagram, she said it left her hurt and uncomfortable. She also highlighted repeated microaggressions in the UK, amid protests over Oxford hosting controversial academic Nathan Cofnas. (Read more...)

10. Who Is Kalyan Krishnamurthy? Flipkart CEO Steps Down After Nearly A Decade Amid Reported Rift With Walmart Over IPO Delays

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is reportedly stepping down after nearly a decade, with December 4 being his last working day. Chief Technology and Product Officer Balaji Thiagarajan will take over as interim CEO. While the exact reason remains undisclosed, reports suggest differences with Walmart over delays in Flipkart's IPO. A permanent successor is expected to be named within weeks. (Read more...)