Who Is Kalyan Krishnamurthy? Flipkart CEO Steps Down After Nearly A Decade Amid Reported Rift With Walmart Over IPO Delays | LinkedIn

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Walmart-owned Flipkart, is reportedly stepping down after nearly a decade in charge of India's largest online retailer. His last day will be December 4, and Chief Technology and Product Officer Balaji Thiagarajan will lead the company on an interim basis. While the exact reason of his exit is not known, but multiple reports suggest that it is due to differences with Walmart over delays in IPO.

Flipkart Interim leadership, successor within weeks

Walmart International CEO Chris Nicholas told Bloomberg that a permanent successor is expected to be named within weeks. Flipkart reportedly said that Thiagarajan and the company's board will lead the organisation in the interim. Nicholas did not disclose why Krishnamurthy is leaving.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy's tenure

Krishnamurthy became Flipkart CEO in January 2017 and was promoted to group CEO in 2018. He joined Flipkart in 2013 in an interim finance role and left for Tiger Global Management, one of Flipkart's early investors, in 2014. He returned in 2016. His appointment came as co-founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal gave up executive control. Walmart bought a roughly 77 percent stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018, and Krishnamurthy stayed on as CEO.

IPO plans in question

The exit comes as Walmart weighs its long-term priorities for Flipkart, whose valuation reportedly crossed $38 billion this year. Bloomberg reported that Walmart, which now holds about 80 percent of the company, has pushed back Flipkart's listing, reportedly frustrating senior executives. The company has already taken steps towards a domestic listing, including moving its corporate home from Singapore to India in March.

Nicholas declined to give an IPO timeline. He told Bloomberg that building a business for the long term matters far more than when it lists, and that because Walmart does not need an IPO for cash, it can take its time and protect the long-term vision.

Stock options for former executives

The delay has left former Flipkart executives unable to cash in their stock options. Bloomberg reported that several have urged Walmart to buy their holdings. Nicholas did not say whether Walmart would agree but said the company is working on a liquidity plan for associates.

Profitability and competition

Flipkart reported revenue of Rs 1,45,880 crore for FY26, up 18 percent. Consolidated losses narrowed slightly to Rs. 8,468 crore from Rs. 8,646 crore a year earlier. The company also faces stiffer competition from Amazon and quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, which may require continued investment in technology, logistics and delivery.

Who is Balaji Thiagarajan?

Thiagarajan joined Flipkart in September 2025 as chief technology and product officer. He previously held senior roles at Google, Microsoft, Uber and Yahoo, and founded the US AI startup Kasu.ai.