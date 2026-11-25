Walmart-owned ecommerce major Flipkart announced on Wednesday, Nov 25, that Kalyan Krishnamurthy will step down as its CEO, bringing an end to a leadership tenure during which the company's business expanded more than fivefold.

Flipkart said it would name his successor in the coming weeks. Chief Product and Technology Officer Balaji Thiagarajan will oversee the company's operations alongside the Flipkart board during the leadership transition.

Krishnamurthy's Leadership Transformed Flipkart's Ecommerce Business

Krishnamurthy joined Flipkart in 2013, assumed the position of CEO in January 2017 and became group CEO in 2018.

He subsequently steered the company's transition following Walmart's $16 billion acquisition of a majority stake in the Indian ecommerce platform.

Under his leadership, Flipkart consolidated its presence in India's online retail industry while expanding into fashion, travel and financial technology. Its flagship festive shopping event, The Big Billion Days, emerged as one of India's largest online sales events.

Reflecting on his tenure, Krishnamurthy emphasised the importance of ethical business practices, integrity and corporate governance in Flipkart's expansion. He also acknowledged the contributions of employees, sellers and business partners in transforming the country's shopping ecosystem.

Walmart International President and CEO Chris Nicholas praised Krishnamurthy's leadership, contributions and governance standards.

Flipkart Leadership Transition Comes Amid Profitability And IPO Plans

The management reshuffle comes at a crucial juncture for Flipkart as the company works towards profitability and prepares for a potential initial public offering (IPO).

The ecommerce major is expanding its presence in emerging retail segments, including quick commerce through Flipkart Minutes, amid growing competition from Amazon, Meesho and other rapid-delivery platforms.

Walmart reaffirmed its commitment to Flipkart and its long-term business prospects in India, highlighting the company's strong market position and growth opportunities.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has more than 500 million registered users and over 1.4 million sellers, including those operating through Shopsy.

Its diversified business portfolio includes fashion retailer Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, online travel platform Cleartrip and financial technology platform super.money.

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