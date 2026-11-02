Flipkart Says It Has 'Robust Governance' As Walmart Reportedly Probes ₹150 Crore Kickback Claims

Flipkart has defended its governance and compliance practices after reports that parent company Walmart is investigating allegations of employee kickbacks worth more than Rs. 150 crore.

Flipkart's response

A Flipkart spokesperson said the company takes concerns seriously and addresses them through established procedures. In the statement, the spokesperson said, "Flipkart has robust governance processes and controls and is committed to the highest standards of integrity and compliance. We take any concerns seriously and address them through established processes. We remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of ethical conduct across our business."

The statement did not directly address the allegations or give details of the reported investigation.

What the probe is about

Walmart, which owns more than 80 percent of Flipkart, began the investigation after whistleblower complaints involving employees in the smartphones and luggage and travel accessories (LTA) divisions. The complaints accuse employees of receiving kickbacks worth more than Rs. 150 crore, and have raised questions about Flipkart's internal controls and vendor relationships. The allegations have not been proven.

Third probe in three years

The investigation is reportedly the third Walmart has launched at Flipkart in under three years over alleged financial misconduct. It is expected to examine whether existing governance and compliance measures were enough to prevent wrongdoing. Walmart will reportedly study the findings before deciding on disciplinary action or changes to Flipkart's compliance procedures.

IPO backdrop

The probe comes as Flipkart faces questions on corporate governance, profitability and its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The reported Rs. 150 crore is small against Flipkart's reported FY26 revenue of over Rs. 1.46 lakh crore, but the larger concern is how effective its governance and internal monitoring systems are.

In January, Flipkart appointed Jane Duke as Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer for the group, a move meant to strengthen governance ahead of its India IPO. She reports to Walmart International's Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer and works with Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Neither Walmart nor Flipkart has said when the investigation will conclude.