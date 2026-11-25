Usman Khawaja Makes Emotional Admission After Pat Cummins' Explosive Sandpapergate Press Conference | X

Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja has revealed that he was left deeply hurt by Pat Cummins' explosive press conference addressing the infamous 2018 Sandpapergate scandal. Khawaja admitted that he never expected the Australian captain to personally attack him while responding to allegations made in his recently released autobiography, Sabr.

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast, Khawaja discussed Cummins' 68-minute press conference, during which the Australian skipper strongly rejected his claims. The former opener had alleged that knowledge of the ball-tampering operation during Australia's 2018 tour of South Africa extended beyond the three players who were eventually punished.

Usman Khawaja Makes Emotional Admission After Pat Cummins' Explosive Sandpapergate Press Conference

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"I've always loved Pat Cummins as a person and as a leader, terrific. I was just never expecting him to come out and attack me personally like that. He attacked what I said the way he did for so long and just kept going and kept going, I've never seen that side of Pat before and that's what really disappointed me," Khawaja said.

The former Australia batter also revealed that he had privately contacted Cummins a few days before the press conference, hoping to resolve the disagreement. Khawaja explained that his criticism was never specifically directed at the Australian captain but rather at Cricket Australia's culture and its alleged win-at-all-costs mentality.

Despite expressing his disappointment, Khawaja insisted that he continued to respect Cummins and did not want the controversy to affect their relationship. He also clarified that he was not seeking consequences for the Australian captain's leadership position.

The Sandpapergate controversy dates back to the 2018 Test series between Australia and South Africa, when Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the Cape Town Test. Steve Smith, David Warner and Bancroft were subsequently handed suspensions by Cricket Australia.

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