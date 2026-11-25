'You Smell Really Bad': Indian Oxford University Student Alleges Racism From Stranger At Store In UK - VIDEO |

An Indian PhD student at the University of Oxford has opened up about an alleged racist encounter in the UK, claiming that a stranger made an unsolicited remark about her body odour while she was shopping. The incident, which left her feeling humiliated and uncomfortable, has sparked conversations about everyday racism and the microaggressions faced by international students.

Kamakshi, who is pursuing her doctoral studies at the prestigious British university, shared her experience in an Instagram video posted on November 21. She described how a seemingly ordinary shopping trip turned into an upsetting experience after a woman approached her and made a comment about how she smelled.

Recalling the incident, Kamakshi said she had been browsing through a store when she noticed a white woman repeatedly walking around her. Although the stranger's behaviour initially made her uncomfortable, she decided not to confront her.

However, the woman eventually approached her and made an unexpected remark.

“Later on, she comes up to me and she says—and I quote—she says, ‘I didn't want to do this, but I have to, you smell really, really bad.’ And I was completely frozen,” Kamakshi recalled.

According to the student, the woman walked away before she could respond or even fully comprehend what had happened. The encounter left her shocked, hurt and questioning the stranger's intentions.

Kamakshi also disputed the woman's comment, pointing out that she was wearing her father's favourite perfume that day.

Oxford Student Says Racism Is Not An Isolated Experience

Reflecting on how the incident affected her, Kamakshi said she spent the rest of the day feeling conscious of her presence and trying not to attract attention.

“All I felt was being hurt and being frustrated, and I spent the entire day trying to make myself look smaller so that I would not garner any attention,” she said.

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She further explained that the encounter was not the first time she had experienced uncomfortable behaviour in the UK. According to Kamakshi, she has faced several instances of microaggressions, both in public spaces and within institutional settings.

“This is not an isolated event—from microaggressions on the street to the institution itself providing platforms to racists. It is a reality that there is no prestigious institution without having racist, imperialist, or just problematic roots,” she said.

Her remarks come amid a wider debate surrounding Oxford University's decision to host American academic Nathan Cofnas, whose views on race and intelligence have attracted widespread criticism.

Despite describing the incident as deeply upsetting, Kamakshi ended her video with a message of resilience, recalling something a friend from India had once told her.

“We fight every day and we lose, but we make this world a little more our own,” she quoted her friend as saying.