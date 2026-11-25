'Baseless Rumours': SP's Awadhesh Prasad Rejects Imran Masood's 'Not Beggars' Remark Amid UP Seat-Sharing Tensions | Video |

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad on Wednesday brushed aside speculation surrounding Congress MP Imran Masood's reaction to seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, stating that nothing of the sort was discussed in yesterday's meeting and dismissing reports of discord as baseless rumours.

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Reacting to Masood's remark that an alliance partner was not a beggar, Prasad rejected speculation linked to Congress MP Imran Masood, maintaining that no such discussions occurred during Tuesday's deliberations.

"Nothing of the sort was discussed in yesterday’s meeting. These are just baseless rumours, mere talk in the air. It would be best not to pay any heed to such talk. These are just rumours, and rumours simply vanish into thin air,” Prasad told ANI.

Reiterating that the coalition remains united around the core objective of ousting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he added, “There has been no such statement. Instead of focusing on such baseless rumours, consider what is actually significant: the decision to remove the BJP from power has been finalised. It is a settled matter that, under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, a good government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh.”

Outlining the progress of the seat-by-seat review, Prasad noted that further rounds of discussions will follow as the entire discussion could not be concluded, adding that matters raised were discussed constructively.

“The matters raised during the meeting were discussed constructively and in a cordial atmosphere. The core objective is to defeat the BJP at any cost and, in its place, make Akhilesh ji the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. To this end, seat-by-seat discussions took place, though the entire discussion could not be concluded," Awadhesh Prasad said.

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Meanwhile, Imran Masood's nephew Hamza Masood emphasised everyone should come together to prepare for the election, clarifying that Imran Masood's push for seats is not driven by family ambitions.

"I simply want to caution against following the path seen in Bengal or Bihar. Let us come together in a spirit of harmony to prepare for the election. What has transpired should not have happened; we will discuss this internally within the party. I haven’t spoken to Imran Masood. I would like to clarify one thing: Imran Masood is not waging this battle to secure candidacies for his nephew or his daughter. No one from our family will be contesting the election..." Hamza Masood told ANI.

The remarks come after Congress MP Imran Masood expressed strong displeasure over the Samajwadi Party's announcement of 26 seats as its starting point for seat-sharing in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the Congress was "not beggars" and that such unilateral declarations were not a good way to conduct alliance discussions.

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Earlier today, Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Rai on Wednesday urged Congress MP Imran Masood to exercise restraint in his remarks amid the ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the two parties for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying that leaders in an alliance must respect its spirit and maintain decorum in their public statements.

Reacting to Masood's remark that an alliance partner was not a beggar, Rai said the choice of words mattered and that discussions between allies should reflect mutual understanding.

“Why is he saying this? The selection of words should be appropriate. One should speak in the spirit of an alliance. I think the person whose name you are taking should have exercised restraint from the beginning. You are all witnesses to what has happened; I will not say anything more,” Rai told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Imran Masood expressed strong displeasure over the Samajwadi Party's announcement of 26 seats as its starting point for seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that the Congress was "not beggars".

Questioning the timing of the SP's announcement following alliance meetings in Delhi, Masood said the Congress had neither demanded 26 seats nor asked the Samajwadi Party to offer it any constituency.

"We were discussing within the alliance; the alliance meetings took place in Delhi. And after those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'--we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars," Masood told ANI.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Samajwadi Party announced its first list of candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, naming five nominees from constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur.

The seat-sharing discussions between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are taking place ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with both parties engaged in negotiations over the alliance arrangement.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)