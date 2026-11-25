Sensex rose |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets staged a spectacular rally on Wednesday, November 25, as sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, easing crude oil prices and aggressive buying in heavyweight stocks strengthened investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex surged 1,502.29 points, or 1.82%, to settle at 83,938.28, while the NSE Nifty climbed 469.60 points, or 1.85%, to close at 25,819.25.

FMCG, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

Buying momentum remained strong across major sectors, with the Nifty FMCG index advancing over 3%. Private banking, pharmaceutical and financial services stocks also registered substantial gains.

Hindustan Unilever, IndiGo, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Eternal, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv emerged among the prominent gainers.

However, metal, media, chemicals, realty and telecom stocks bucked the broader market trend. Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, JSW Steel and Hindalco witnessed selling pressure.

Foreign Inflows Strengthen Sentiment

Foreign investors have pumped over $14 billion into Indian equities so far in November, signalling a significant reversal in overseas investment flows, according to Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Easing international crude oil prices further supported market sentiment by reducing concerns surrounding India's import expenditure and inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened to a seven-month high near ₹92.42 against the US dollar, improving the domestic macroeconomic outlook.

Nifty Eyes 26,000 Breakout

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo, expects the Nifty to consolidate between 25,000 and 26,300 in the very short term. A sustained breakout above 26,000 could pave the way for a retest of the record-high zone around 26,300.

Market analyst Vipin Dixena identified immediate support between 25,350 and 25,500, with resistance placed between 25,900 and 26,000. A decisive breakout could potentially take the benchmark towards 26,200–26,400. Despite Wednesday's sharp recovery, analysts cautioned that consolidation and intermittent profit booking could emerge following the recent surge.

Investors will closely monitor upcoming inflation data, foreign capital flows, crude oil movements and global market developments for further direction, while sectoral rotation could continue to drive stock-specific opportunities.

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