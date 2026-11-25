Dalal Street Rallies Ahead |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets witnessed a spectacular rally on Wednesday, November 25, as strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, robust corporate earnings and aggressive buying in banking and technology stocks lifted benchmark indices.

The BSE Sensex surged 1,433.61 points, or 1.73%, to 83,869.60 in early trade. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 406.35 points, or 1.6%, to 25,756 by 9:20 am.

Banking And IT Stocks Lead Rally

Financial and technology shares emerged as the biggest contributors to the stock market rally, reflecting renewed investor confidence in large-cap companies. The Nifty Private Bank index gained over 2%, while the Nifty IT index advanced 2% amid sustained buying momentum.

Cement, FMCG, energy, pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks also attracted strong buying interest. However, metal and media indices bucked the broader market trend, declining nearly 1% each.

Record Foreign Inflows Lift Sentiment

Foreign institutional investors continued to drive the Indian equity market rally, supported by improving corporate fundamentals and attractive valuations.

FIIs purchased Indian equities worth ₹5,673 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth ₹2,760 crore. According to NSDL data cited by market experts, foreign investments in Indian equities have reached a record $13.2 billion so far in November.

Strong Corporate Earnings Support Markets

Analysts attributed India's stock market resilience to improving business fundamentals and healthy corporate profitability. Nifty 50 companies registered an impressive 27% earnings growth during the second quarter, strengthening expectations of sustained foreign capital inflows.

Experts believe strong earnings momentum and attractive valuations across financial and technology stocks could provide further support to domestic equities.

Indian Markets Defy Global Weakness

The sharp rally came despite subdued Asian markets and overnight losses on Wall Street. Global investors remained cautious amid concerns surrounding elevated artificial intelligence-related stock valuations and renewed selling pressure in US technology shares.

Market experts believe India's improving economic fundamentals, sustained foreign investments and healthy corporate earnings could help domestic equities withstand global volatility.

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