Sensex fell 1,484 points and Nifty lost 451 as selling in bank and metal shares, weak global cues. |

Mumbai: Indian equities reversed early gains on 23 November as profit-taking, weak global markets and steep losses in banking and metal shares dragged the benchmarks lower. The Sensex fell 1,484 points to 82,436, while the Nifty lost 451 points to close at 25,350, its biggest one-day decline in nearly five months.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell to about Rs 508.94 lakh crore from Rs 515.33 lakh crore, wiping out roughly Rs 6.39 lakh crore in investor wealth. Nearly 40 Nifty stocks closed lower, and declining shares outnumbered advancing ones by about two to one. The Nifty Midcap index lost 627 points to finish at 61,404.

Profit-Taking After A Strong Rally

The market opened higher, but investors began booking profits as the session progressed. Selling gathered pace in large bank stocks before spreading to other sectors. Analysts speaking to CNBC Awaaz pointed to profit-taking at elevated levels as one of the reasons for the reversal.

The pullback followed a strong run in the November derivatives series, during which the Nifty rose more than 11 percent, its biggest series gain since April 2020. Forty-two of its 50 constituents advanced during the series, with 26 rising more than 10 percent. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki were among the leading gainers.

Global Tech Sell-Off

Weak overseas cues added to the pressure. South Korea’s Kospi fell as much as 5.5 percent intraday before paring losses to around 4 percent. SK Hynix slid about 16 percent, while Samsung Electronics fell around 5 percent.

Chinese and Hong Kong markets also fell more than 1 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index declined for a fifth consecutive session, taking losses over that stretch to around 7 percent. The Asian sell-off followed a sharp fall in US technology shares on Friday, when the Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 5 percent.

Heavyweight Banks Drag Benchmarks Lower

The Nifty Bank fell 2,050 points, or about 3.2 percent, to close at 62,585, surrendering nearly 60 percent of the previous week’s gains in a single session.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India fell as much as 4 percent. The simultaneous slide in these heavyweight lenders put pressure on the Sensex and Nifty as well as the banking index.

Tata Steel Leads Metal Losses

Tata Steel was the Nifty’s worst performer, falling more than 8 percent amid news of a deal involving APL Apollo. Shares of APL Apollo dropped about 21 percent, their steepest one-day decline in nearly two decades.

BHEL fell around 4 percent after reports that imports of boilers, turbines and generators had been permitted in West Bengal. Some domestic IT stocks bucked the broader trend as buying returned after Friday’s AI-linked sell-off. Tata Consultancy Services led the Nifty gainers.

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