Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a sharp reversal on Monday, surrendering early gains as profit booking, heavy selling in banking shares and weakness across Asian markets dampened investor sentiment.

At 12:40 pm on Monday, the Sensex plunged 1,000 points, or 1.25%, to 82,867, while the Nifty declined over 315 points, or 1.24%, to below 25,500.

Market breadth remained negative, with 1,454 stocks advancing, 2,479 declining and 202 remaining unchanged.

Both benchmarks had gained up to 0.7% during early trading before selling pressure intensified at higher levels. The Sensex subsequently lost 1,700 points from its intraday peak.

Nifty Bank index tumbled over 1,300 points

The Nifty Bank index tumbled over 1,300 points after scaling a record high of 65,000 earlier in the session.

Banking and private banking indices declined 2% each after registering gains of 19.1% and 18.8%, respectively, over the preceding four weeks.

Financial services stocks slipped 1.3%, while public sector banks shed 2.4%, following respective four-week gains of 18.3% and 22.4%.

Despite Monday's weakness, the Nifty and Sensex have advanced 11.4% and 12.2%, respectively, in November.

Foreign investors have purchased a record $13 billion worth of Indian equities this month, reducing annual net outflows to $18.4 billion.

India's limited exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, recovering corporate earnings and steady economic growth have supported the recent rally.

Asian Markets Slump As Global Technology Sell-Off Intensifies

Asian equities faced renewed selling pressure amid persistent concerns surrounding the global AI trade.

South Korea's Kospi plunged as much as 5.5%, following Friday's Wall Street rout, which pushed the S&P 500 into correction territory. The Nasdaq 100 recorded its worst week since March 2020.

South Korean technology heavyweights SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics slumped nearly 16% and 5%, respectively.

Equities in mainland China and Hong Kong fell over 1%, while Taiwanese shares fluctuated.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng extended its losing streak to five sessions, shedding 7% over the period. Indonesia's IDX Composite declined nearly 1%, marking its sixth consecutive session of losses.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 remained flat after losing 6% over eight successive sessions.

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