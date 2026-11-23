Indian equity benchmarks began Monday's trading session on a positive note, carrying forward the momentum of four consecutive weeks of gains as persistent foreign investor buying and easing crude oil prices supported domestic equities. However, the rally could not sustain for long.

At 9.15 am, the Nifty 50 was trading 0.50% higher at around 25,929.15, while the BSE Sensex had climbed 0.6% to 84,421.97. By 10.10 am, both the indices were trading lower by almost 0.7%.

The earlier improvement in the markets was driven by foreign investment flows, bringing the indices less than 1% below their levels at the beginning of the year.

Market breadth remained negative with 1,529 stocks advancing, 1,996 declining and 215 remaining unchanged.

Information technology (IT) and consumer durables indices gained 1% each, while fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and realty indices advanced 0.5% each.

Metal stocks came under selling pressure, with the sectoral index declining 2%. The Nifty Bank and private bank indices also slipped nearly 2% each.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Indian equities worth a net ₹10,308 crore ($1.11 billion) on Friday, according to provisional trading data.

Overseas investors have infused a record $13 billion into domestic equities so far in November, reducing cumulative net outflows since the beginning of the year to $18.4 billion.

The latest outflow figure stands below the record withdrawals registered in 2025.

As many as 15 of the 16 major sectoral indices registered gains at the opening bell, reflecting the initial strength in domestic market sentiment.

Despite the positive opening on Indian exchanges during the early trade, weakness persisted across Asian equity markets amid growing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) investments.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific equities outside Japan declined 1% as investors questioned the financial sustainability of substantial, largely debt-funded expenditure on data centres supporting AI models.

The downturn in technology stocks has intensified concerns over elevated valuations and the scale of capital expenditure across the global AI industry.

Lower oil prices, alongside renewed foreign investor participation, helped domestic benchmarks withstand the weakness in international markets.