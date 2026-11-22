Stock Market Outlook Next Week, FII Buying, US Inflation & Crude Oil To Decide Nifty's 26,000 Breakout | File Pic

Mumbai, November 22: Indian stock markets are heading into a crucial week as investors assess whether the Nifty can cross the psychological 26,000 mark. Foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, inflation, crude oil prices and global economic developments will remain key triggers.

The Nifty gained 2.61% last week, while the Sensex climbed 2.85%, extending their winning streak to four consecutive weeks.

FII Buying Momentum

Foreign investors have emerged as a major driving force behind the market rally.

FIIs have invested approximately ₹1,11,950 crore in November so far, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have recorded net outflows of nearly ₹61,787 crore.

Sustained foreign buying could provide further support to benchmark indices despite profit-booking pressures.

Inflation And RBI Policy

India’s October retail inflation climbed to 6.09%, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6%.

Food inflation reached 8.94%, raising concerns over household spending and future interest rate decisions.

Investors will closely monitor inflation trends and their implications for monetary policy.

Crude Oil And Rupee

Crude oil prices have moderated towards $81–84 per barrel, potentially easing India’s import costs.

However, fluctuations in global oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate could influence inflation expectations and foreign investment flows.

US Economic Indicators

Global markets remain under pressure amid concerns surrounding artificial intelligence investments and expensive technology valuations.

Investors will track US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation, third-quarter GDP estimates and November PMI readings.

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These indicators could provide fresh signals about the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Banking Stocks In Focus

Banking stocks have supported the recent market rally, making their performance crucial for sustaining upward momentum.

Corporate earnings expectations and broader market participation will also influence sentiment.

The Nifty’s ability to cross 26,000 could depend on continued FII buying, stable crude prices and supportive global cues.

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