FPI Buying Hits Record ₹1.13 Lakh Crore In November, Is India Emerging As A New Favourite As AI Trade Weakens? | File Pic

Mumbai, November 22: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are pouring money into Indian equities at an unprecedented pace, signalling a potential structural shift away from artificial intelligence (AI)-linked stocks towards India’s diversified market.

Analysts expect the buying momentum to continue in the near term, supported by strong corporate earnings, attractive valuations and improving macroeconomic conditions.

Record FPI Inflows

FPIs invested a record ₹1,13,719 crore in Indian equities between November 1 and November 20, marking the highest cumulative monthly inflow ever recorded.

Foreign investors remained net buyers throughout November, barring the Diwali Muhurat trading session, reflecting sustained confidence in Indian equities.

The buying spree, which began in early November, has gathered momentum despite persistent profit-booking by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

AI Trade Weakens

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, attributed the surge to weakening enthusiasm for AI-related investments globally.

Strong second-quarter corporate earnings, reasonable banking valuations, falling crude oil prices and the rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar have also encouraged foreign investors.

Analysts believe global investors are reallocating funds from expensive AI-linked stocks towards India’s relatively diversified investment opportunities.

Banks Attract Investors

Financial services, particularly private and public sector banks, have emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of renewed foreign buying.

Interestingly, FPIs are returning to banking stocks they had previously sold to finance investments in the global AI trade.

Telecommunications, FMCG, consumer discretionary, e-commerce and selected automobile stocks have also attracted substantial inflows.

Lower metal prices have additionally improved sentiment towards automobile manufacturers and consumer durable companies.

Rupee Gains Strength

The Indian rupee strengthened to 92.66 against the US dollar, gaining approximately 0.75% in the latest session.

During the week, the currency appreciated more than 1.75% from 94.30, supported by robust foreign capital inflows.

Analysts expect Indian equities to remain resilient despite intermittent corrections, as aggressive FPI purchases and healthy corporate earnings continue supporting bullish sentiment.

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