The Sensex fell 1,483.72 points to 82,435.99 and the Nifty slid 450.95 points to 25,349.65 after nearing 26,000. |

Mumbai: Indian equities slid sharply on Monday as an early rally gave way to sustained selling in the opening session of a holiday-shortened trading week. The Sensex fell 1,483.72 points, or 1.77 percent, to 82,435.99, while the Nifty 50 dropped 450.95 points, or 1.75 percent, to 25,349.65 in late trade.

The sell-off followed four consecutive weeks of gains for the Nifty. The benchmark had ended Friday at 25,800.60, its first close around the 25,800 mark since mid-February.

Early Gains Evaporate

The Sensex opened at 84,421.97, up from Friday’s close of 83,919.71, and climbed to an intraday high of 84,662.96. It then slipped below 83,000 and touched a low of 82,395.88, shedding 2,267.08 points from its session peak.

The Nifty opened higher at 25,929.15 and reached 25,992.60, just 7.40 points short of 26,000. It subsequently sank to an intraday low of 25,343.85, a swing of 648.75 points from the day’s high.

The Sensex traded just 40.11 points above its session low, while the Nifty was 5.80 points above its own intraday trough. Brief rebounds during the day proved short-lived, with the indices extending their losses in the second half. The broader market also came under pressure as the early gains faded.

Support Band Breached

The reversal took the Nifty below the 25,500–25,600 band that traders had been watching for support. The benchmark also slipped below 25,400, giving up the ground it had gained at the opening and falling more than 450 points below Friday’s close.

The Nifty Bank had set a series of record highs ahead of the week, giving traders another benchmark to watch as the broader market weakened. Monday’s reversal came after the Nifty had approached 26,000 amid its four-week winning streak.

At the levels shown near the end of the session, the Nifty stood 650.35 points below 26,000. The immediate test for buyers in the remaining sessions of the shortened week is whether the benchmark can reclaim the 25,500–25,600 range.

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