Sensex rose 898 points and Nifty closed at 25,800.60 as banks led the rally on hopes of stronger foreign inflows. |

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks climbed for a second straight session on Friday, with banking and financial shares leading the rally as signs of a revival in foreign fund inflows lifted sentiment.

The Sensex jumped 897.96 points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 83,919.71. The Nifty gained 286.30 points, or 1.12 percent, to settle at 25,800.60.

Banks Lead

Private and state-owned lenders were among the strongest performers. The Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices all outperformed the wider market as investors increased exposure to financial shares.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Axis Bank and Max Healthcare Institute were among the top Nifty gainers. The advance was less widespread across smaller stocks. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.66 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.13 percent. Media shares came under selling pressure, leaving the Nifty Media index at the bottom of the sectoral table.

Nifty Outlook

The Nifty closed just above 25,800, a level analysts identified as a key resistance. They said a decisive breakout and sustained trading above that level could open the way to 26,000.

Analysts placed immediate support in the 25,600–25,700 range. A deeper pullback could bring 25,500 into focus. That level had repeatedly capped advances in earlier sessions and could now act as support.

Analysts also said the rebound from October’s lows had left equities with less room for disappointment on valuations. They said markets may have already factored in a December rate hike. Uncertainty about global inflation and the US Federal Reserve’s policy path in 2027 could still make foreign investors more selective about adding to their Indian equity holdings.

Rupee Strengthens

The rupee strengthened past 93 against the US dollar on Friday, touching a seven-month high near 92.84 by afternoon. The currency’s gains came as domestic equities rallied and investors looked for further signs of a recovery in overseas buying.

Currency analysts said sustained foreign inflows and firm domestic equity sentiment could support the rupee in the near term. They pegged its likely trading range at 92.25–93.00 against the dollar, with the outlook hinging on whether overseas buying continues in the coming sessions.