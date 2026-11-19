Sensex rebounded nearly 1,200 points from its low and Nifty crossed 25,450 as bank shares rallied. |

Mumbai: The Sensex rebounded nearly 1,200 points from its intraday low and the Nifty climbed above 25,450 on Thursday as gains in heavyweight banks helped Indian equities reverse sharp early losses. Sustained foreign inflows, marginally softer crude prices and gains in parts of Asia also supported the recovery.

The benchmarks turned positive after 10 am. The Sensex rose 847.81 points, or 1.03 percent, to 82,879.62, recovering from an early low of 81,698.63. The Nifty gained 245.35 points, or 0.97 percent, to 25,473.30 after slipping to 25,104.80.

Banks Lead

The Bank Nifty crossed 62,900 for the first time, with HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank among the biggest contributors to the rally. Their gains helped the benchmarks recover even after the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy minutes struck a hawkish tone.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors bought Indian equities worth Rs 5,866.78 crore on Wednesday. Their purchases so far this month have reached a record Rs 94,299 crore, according to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

Vijayakumar said sustained foreign inflows and strong earnings growth could help extend the rally.

Crude Edges Lower

Brent crude traded 0.04 percent lower at USD 91.91 a barrel. The modest decline helped domestic sentiment, as softer crude prices can ease pressure on India’s oil import bill.

Global Cues

Anthropic’s initial public offering supported US stock futures and lifted sentiment towards technology shares. The developer of the Claude chatbot priced its shares at USD 83 apiece, above its target range, raising USD 81 billion.

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Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1 percent in early trade, while South Korea’s KOSPI was broadly flat and Taiwan’s benchmark fell 1 percent. Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 101.50 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 24,429.89.

Value Buying

Investors also stepped in to buy shares at lower levels after the early sell-off. The buying followed a weak session on Wednesday, when both benchmarks ended lower.

The Sensex had fallen 500.38 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 82,031.81, while the Nifty had declined 159.45 points, or 0.63 percent, to settle at 25,227.95. Thursday’s rebound took both indices back above those closing levels.

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