Sensex fell 500.38 points to 82,031.81 and Nifty lost 159.45 to 25,227.95 as profit booking. |

Mumbai: Indian equities ended lower on Wednesday, 18 November, as profit booking and renewed global concerns interrupted Dalal Street’s strong November rally.

The BSE Sensex fell 500.38 points, or 0.61 percent, to 82,031.81. The NSE Nifty 50 declined 159.45 points, or 0.63 percent, to 25,227.95.

Both benchmarks recovered some ground in late trade. The Sensex climbed 251.34 points from its intraday low of 81,780.47 to finish above 82,000. The Nifty rebounded 86.15 points from its low of 25,141.80 to reclaim 25,200 by the close.

Profit booking

Both benchmarks had gained more than 10 percent in November through Tuesday, when they closed near nine-month highs. Investors took profits after that run, with financial shares among those under pressure. Reuters reported early losses in financial stocks after the sector had risen 14 percent this month.

Margin funding

Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator was considering tying margin trading limits to the number of shares available for public trading. Under margin trading, investors borrow from brokers to buy shares.

The review put the spotlight on leveraged positions, particularly in mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Hormuz tensions

Renewed US-Iran tensions drew attention to shipping risks in the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil supplies. For India, which relies heavily on imported crude, any disruption that pushes up oil prices can raise the import bill and add to inflation pressures.

Fed rate fears

St Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem said US interest rates might need to rise several times before next spring to contain inflation. The prospect of tighter US monetary policy added to investor caution, as higher US yields can make emerging market equities less attractive.

Sector pressure

The selling extended beyond the frontline indices during the session. Metals and consumer durables were among the weakest sectors, while IT and auto stocks also came under pressure. Titan and Bajaj Finance were among the prominent Sensex laggards in afternoon trade.

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