Share Market Breaks Winning Run, Here's Why Did Sensex Crash 443 Points Today?

Sensex fell 443 points and Nifty lost 96 points. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended lower on Monday, July 20, as a sharp sell-off in private bank shares and renewed worries over the US-Iran conflict hurt investor mood.

The Sensex fell 442.93 points, or 0.57 percent, to close at 77,708.52. The Nifty 50 dropped 95.80 points, or 0.39 percent, to settle at 24,238.50.

Banking Blow

HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest pressure points. HDFC Bank fell 5.1 percent after investors were disappointed by a sharper-than-expected fall in its net interest margin, despite profit meeting expectations.

Axis Bank lost 5.5 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 2 percent. Their fall pulled down the private bank and financial services indices. Gains in ICICI Bank, which rose 1.1 percent after better results, could not fully offset the damage.

Oil Worries

The US-Iran conflict also kept traders cautious. Fresh US strikes on Iran and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz pushed crude oil prices towards USD 88 a barrel.

Costly crude is a major concern for India because the country imports most of its oil. A sustained rise can increase inflation, widen the trade deficit and put pressure on the rupee and company costs.

Heavyweight Drag

Large banking stocks carry a high weight in the benchmark indices. Therefore, steep losses in a few lenders were enough to pull the Sensex and Nifty lower, even though the broader market showed some strength.

Mid-cap and small-cap indices edged higher, showing that selling was not spread across every section of the market.

Some Support

Oil producers gained because higher crude prices can improve their earnings. ONGC rose 0.9 percent, while Oil India climbed 4.2 percent. Reliance Industries remained nearly flat despite strong quarterly earnings.

What Next?

Investors will closely track bank margins, company results, crude prices and developments in West Asia. Continued weakness in heavyweight banks may keep the indices under pressure.

Any easing in oil prices or geopolitical tension could support a recovery, but near-term trading may remain volatile during the next few sessions.