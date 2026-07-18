Axis Bank's Consolidated Net Profit Rises 22.24% To ₹7,632.31 Crore In Q1

Mumbai: Axis Bank Ltd announced on Thursday its consolidated net profit increased to ₹7,632.31 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, compared to ₹6,243.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total Income Growth

The bank's total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹43,212.82 crore. This marks an increase from ₹40,401.00 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Interest Earned

Interest earned by the group reached ₹35,541.96 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is an increase from ₹32,348.31 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Profit

Consolidated operating profit before provisions and contingencies for Q1 FY27 was ₹12,498.75 crore. This is higher than the ₹12,213.89 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Provisions and Contingencies

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies decreased to ₹2,337.47 crore in Q1 FY27. This is a reduction from ₹4,034.19 crore in the same period last year. The bank made an additional one-time provision of ₹2,001 crore for standard assets in Q4 FY26, which was not drawn down in Q1 FY27.

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Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹24.55. This is up from ₹20.15 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Subsidiary Equity Infusion

During the quarter, Axis Bank infused ₹1,499.26 crore in Axis Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Additionally, the bank invested ₹380.60 crore in equity shares of Axis Max Life Insurance Limited.

Axis Finance Ltd Ownership Dilution

Effective July 13, 2026, Axis Bank's ownership in Axis Finance Limited was diluted from 100% to 94.92%. This occurred after Axis Finance Limited allotted fresh equity shares worth USD 50 crore to Kedaara Pearl Holding and Kedaara Capital Fund IV AIF.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.