Axis Bank Loses Three Senior Executives Amid Leadership Reshuffle

Axis Bank, one of India’s largest private sector lenders and the leading arranger of domestic debt markets, has witnessed the departure of three senior executives amid an ongoing organisational restructuring.

Anil Agarwal, president and group head of institutional clients coverage, Vikas Shinde, who previously led the debt capital markets team, and Jimmy Tavadia, group head of trading, have resigned from the bank, according to a report by Bloomberg citing sources.

The exits come as Axis Bank reviews key roles across corporate banking and other business segments. The individuals familiar with the developments did not disclose details on the reasons behind the departures.

The leadership changes come amid a broader reshuffle across India’s private banking sector. Recently, HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, appointed Puneet Sharma, who previously worked at Axis Bank, as its chief financial officer.

Separately, Bandhan Bank’s Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Mantri stepped down from his position.

Mumbai-based Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India and has maintained a strong position in debt and lending markets.

According to Bloomberg’s league tables, the bank has remained India’s top rupee bond arranger for nearly two decades and is also ranked first in the rupee loan arranging segment so far this year.

Agarwal had spent more than 20 years with Axis Bank and was responsible for managing strategic relationships with government bodies, public sector undertakings and financial institutions.

His role involved overseeing key institutional clients and strengthening the bank’s corporate relationships.

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Shinde, who also had a two-decade association with Axis Bank, was closely involved with the lender’s debt capital markets operations. He played a role in managing bond issuances and related activities during his tenure.

Tavadia joined Axis Bank in 2019 and specialised in rates and foreign exchange trading. As group head of trading, he was responsible for overseeing key market operations at the lender.

The departures add to a series of senior-level movements across India’s banking industry as lenders continue to realign leadership structures, strengthen business verticals and prepare for evolving market conditions.