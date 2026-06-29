Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma Resigns, Board Reappoints Two Directors In Key Leadership Update

Axis Bank announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Puneet Sharma, effective August 31. | File Image |

Mumbai: Axis Bank Ltd. on Friday announced that Puneet Sharma, its Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to pursue other professional opportunities. Sharma will cease to be a key managerial personnel at the close of business on August 31, 2026.

Director Re-Appointments

The bank's board of directors, acting on the Nomination and Remuneration Committee's recommendations, approved two re-appointments. These re-appointments are subject to shareholder and, where applicable, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approvals.

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Independent Director Re-Appointed

CH S S Mallikarjunarao was re-appointed as an Independent Director for a second four-year term. His new term will run from February 1, 2027, to January 31, 2031.

Whole-Time Director Re-Appointed

Munish Sharda was re-appointed as a Whole-Time Director, designated as Executive Director, for a further three-year period. His term will commence on February 27, 2027, and conclude on February 26, 2030.

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Munish Sharda's Background

Sharda, 55, has over 34 years of experience across banking, insurance, consumer goods, and engineering. At Axis Bank, he oversees retail assets, retail liabilities, branch banking, and the commercial banking group.

CH S S Mallikarjunarao's Background

Mallikarjunarao, 64, is a professional banker with over 37 years of experience. He previously served as Managing Director & CEO of Punjab National Bank and Allahabad Bank.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.