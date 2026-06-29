Bandhan Bank CFO Rajeev Mantri Resigns, To Step Down On September 25 After Nearly 19 Months In Role

Bandhan Bank's Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Mantri has resigned to pursue a new career opportunity. |

Mumbai: Bandhan Bank announced on Monday that Rajeev Mantri, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), has tendered his resignation. Mantri is leaving to pursue another career opportunity, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Departure Date

Mantri's last day as CFO and KMP at Bandhan Bank will be September 25, 2026. This follows the bank's internal policies regarding notice periods.

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Future Plans

In his resignation letter dated June 29, 2026, Mantri stated his intention to pursue a new opportunity for career growth. He thanked the managing director, board members, and colleagues for their support during his tenure.

Bank's Statement

Bandhan Bank requested stock exchanges to take note of the change in its key managerial personnel.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.