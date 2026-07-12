Q1 FY27 Earnings Week Begins With 70 Companies, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Among Key Results

Around 70 listed companies will announce their Q1 FY27 earnings this week. |

Mumbai: The first full earnings week of the Q1 FY27 season will see around 70 listed companies announcing their financial results. The week includes several large-cap companies from the banking, information technology, financial services and industrial sectors.

Investors will closely watch these earnings for updates on business performance, profitability, margins and management outlook. The results are also expected to influence market sentiment in the coming weeks.

IT Companies Report Early

The earnings calendar starts on Monday, July 13, with HCLTech among the major companies reporting its quarterly numbers. Other companies scheduled to announce results include ICICI Prudential AMC, Bajaj Consumer and Nuvoco Vistas.

On Tuesday, July 14, companies such as LTTS, Tata Elxsi, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, Aditya Birla Money, Den Networks and Jindal Saw will release their earnings.

Financial Firms in Focus Midweek

Wednesday, July 15, will be a busy day with results from HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, Union Bank of India, Jana Small Finance Bank, Fedbank Financial Services, Angel One, Groww, HDB Financial and several other companies.

Other companies reporting on the day include Himadri Specialty Chemicals, Network18, MRPL, GTPL Hathaway, Goa Carbon, Sai Silks Kalamandir, Steel Strips Wheels and Emmvee Photovoltaic.

Major Corporate Results Continue

On Thursday, July 16, investors will track earnings from Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Jio Financial Services, Polycab, BHEL, CEAT, South Indian Bank, Heritage Foods, ITC Hotels, Piramal Finance, PNB Gilts and several others.

Reliance Industries, one of the biggest companies in the country, is scheduled to announce its Q1 FY27 results on Friday, July 17. Other companies reporting that day include Federal Bank, JSW Steel, Havells India, Tata Technologies, RBL Bank, Oberoi Realty, Poonawalla Fincorp, Navkar Corp, Tatva Chintan Pharma and Chembond Chemicals.

Saturday Packed With Bank Results

Saturday, July 18, will be the biggest day of the earnings week despite stock markets remaining closed. Leading private sector lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Yes Bank will report their quarterly earnings. Can Fin Homes, India Cements and JK Cements are also scheduled to announce their results.

The performance and management commentary from these companies are expected to provide important signals on credit growth, asset quality, consumer demand and the broader economic outlook.