Automobile stocks rallied on Thursday, with the Nifty Auto index climbing over 4% to 28,508 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), supported by expectations of lower input costs and improving demand.

At 12 pm, the index traded 4% higher at 28,505, outperforming the Nifty 50, which gained 0.53%.

Maruti Suzuki India led the rally, surging 5%, while Hero MotoCorp advanced 4%.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland, Uno Minda, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Hyundai Motor India gained 3% each.

The rally followed a decline in international crude oil prices, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmarks weakening amid expectations of a global supply surplus.

As per market analysts, cheaper crude could reduce transportation expenses, moderate fuel inflation and improve vehicle affordability.

Lower copper and aluminium prices also strengthened sentiment, potentially easing manufacturing costs and supporting operating margins.

Maruti Suzuki had earlier reported a 17% year-on-year decline in operating profit to ₹2,803.7 crore for the September 2026 quarter, against ₹3,382 crore a year earlier.

The company attributed the decline to higher commodity costs linked to the West Asia conflict.

Improving festive-season sales, comfortable inventory levels and resilient rural demand also encouraged buying across automobile counters.

According to JM Financial Institutional Securities, automobile demand is expected to grow at least 8%-10% during the October-March period of FY27.

Analysts attributed the outlook to strong festive demand and lean inventories across major vehicle categories.

Lower raw material costs could further support manufacturers' profitability in the coming quarters.