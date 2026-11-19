BSE |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened on a weak note on Thursday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 trading lower amid selling pressure in information technology and metal stocks. Gains in banking, automobile and consumer shares provided limited support.

The BSE Sensex declined over 300 points, or 0.4%, to 81,699, while the NSE Nifty 50 opened at 25,186.80, down 41.15 points, or 0.16%.

IT, Metal Stocks Under Pressure

Sectoral performance remained mixed during early trading, with Nifty IT emerging as the biggest laggard, falling more than 1%. Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom and Nifty MidSmall Financial Services also witnessed selling pressure, declining by up to 0.91%. Meanwhile, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.5% each. Nifty Auto advanced 0.49%, while Nifty FMCG rose 0.33%.

Profit Booking Weighs On Sentiment

Market analysts attributed the weakness to profit booking following the recent sharp rally in Indian equities. The Nifty had declined 159 points in Wednesday's session, largely due to selling in metal stocks and investors booking profits. However, analysts believe such corrections could help markets consolidate before their next upward move.

FIIs Continue Buying Spree

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers for the seventh consecutive session, purchasing Indian equities worth ₹5,866 crore on Wednesday. Total FII investments reportedly reached ₹94,299 crore this month, supporting market sentiment.

Domestic institutional investors, however, sold shares worth ₹3,159 crore. The rupee's appreciation from 96.96 to 93.44 against the US dollar also provided support.

Global Markets Send Mixed Signals

Asian markets traded mixed amid falling commodity prices and concerns over further US interest rate increases. Wall Street also ended mixed overnight as investors assessed Nvidia's financial results and hawkish signals from Federal Reserve minutes.

Analysts expect foreign inflows, corporate earnings and global developments to influence market direction in upcoming sessions.

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