Sensex jumps |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, November 17, supported by sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, a strengthening rupee and declining global crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex climbed as much as 215 points, or 0.26%, to 82,322.41 during morning trading. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 57.4 points, or 0.22%, to 25,348.5 by 9:18 am.

Auto Stocks Lead Rally

Automobile shares emerged as the strongest performers, with the Nifty Auto index gaining 0.82%. PSU banking, consumer durables and FMCG stocks also attracted buying interest, with their respective sectoral indices rising up to 0.71%.

However, information technology stocks remained under pressure amid weakness in global technology shares. Nifty IT and Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom declined 0.74% each. HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries were among the early laggards.

FIIs Extend Buying Streak

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive trading session on Monday, purchasing equities worth ₹4,864 crore.

In contrast, domestic institutional investors continued selling for the twelfth straight session, offloading shares worth ₹3,519 crore. The sustained foreign buying provided support to domestic benchmark indices.

Falling Crude Supports Sentiment

Brent crude oil slipping below $92 per barrel emerged as another positive factor for Indian equities. Lower oil prices can ease India's import costs and inflationary pressures, while supporting the rupee.

Market experts believe improving corporate earnings and favourable domestic economic conditions are strengthening India's investment appeal.

Global Tech Weakness

The ongoing correction in artificial intelligence-linked US technology stocks has affected Asian markets, particularly South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

However, analysts believe this shift could improve India's relative attractiveness among global investors. Despite international volatility, strong domestic fundamentals and foreign fund inflows continued to support Dalal Street's positive opening.

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