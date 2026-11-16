Sensex Jumps 512 Points & Nifty Gains 147 Points, Here's What Drove Dalal Street’s Rally Today?

The Sensex rose 510 points and the Nifty closed at 25,291 as record foreign inflows. |

Mumbai: Indian equities rebounded on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 512.40 points, or 0.63 percent, to 82,102.85 and the Nifty 50 rising 146.80 points, or 0.58 percent, to 25,291.10. Both benchmarks recovered from Friday’s losses.

The Sensex touched 82,311.65, while the Nifty hit 25,337.60. Both indices gave up part of their early gains before recovering towards the close. The Nifty stayed above Friday’s close even at its intraday low of 25,172.10.

The Sensex also held above its previous close throughout the session, even as it slipped below 82,000 before the late recovery.

Foreign buying returns

Foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 5,736.55 crore of Indian equities on Friday, according to exchange data cited by Moneycontrol. Friday’s buying helped lift sentiment on Monday after two consecutive months of net foreign outflows.

Reuters reported that overseas investors had put a net USD 8.9 billion into Indian shares so far in November, already a monthly record in data going back to 2002.

Crude prices ease

Brent crude fell 0.88 percent to about $95 a barrel in early trade as improving shipments through the Strait of Hormuz eased supply concerns. Lower oil prices offer some relief for India, a major crude importer, by easing pressure on its import bill and on companies that use oil-linked inputs.

Bank stocks lend support

Buying in heavyweight financial shares supported the benchmarks. Early in the session, the Nifty Bank index was up about 1 percent, while the financial services index gained 0.6 percent. Gains in these stocks carry considerable weight in the Nifty 50, helping the benchmark hold up as metals came under pressure.

US futures rise

Wall Street futures also pointed to a firmer start during Asian trading hours. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 percent and Nasdaq futures gained 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng traded higher. Those overseas cues helped set the tone for early trading in Mumbai.

Monday’s rebound followed a third straight week of gains for both indices. The Sensex rose 0.7 percent last week and the Nifty added 0.5 percent, despite Friday’s decline in both benchmarks.

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