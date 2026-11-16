Carlsberg Group Elevates Arvind Katariya To Key Marketing Role, FMCG Veteran Takes Charge At Gorkha Brewery With 19 Years Of Expertise

Arvind Katariya |

Mumbai: Gorkha Brewery Pvt Ltd, part of the Carlsberg Group, has appointed Arvind Katariya as Marketing Director, marking a new leadership assignment for the experienced marketing professional.

Katariya brings more than 19 years of experience in brand management, marketing strategy and business development across fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) categories. He announced his appointment through a LinkedIn post.

Leadership Role At Gorkha Brewery

Before taking up his new position, Katariya served as General Manager – Marketing at Carlsberg India, where he led brand portfolios and marketing initiatives.

His responsibilities included developing brand strategies, managing marketing communications and driving innovation across consumer segments. He also brings experience in managing multiple business portfolios with full profit and loss (P&L) accountability.

Over 19 Years Of Experience

Katariya's professional journey spans several FMCG categories, including home care, hair oils and oral care. His expertise covers strategic brand building, integrated marketing communications, category development and consumer-focused innovation.

Over the years, he has worked across different business functions, gaining experience in brand positioning, market expansion and cross-functional leadership.

Career Began In Sales

Katariya started his professional career in sales, handling territories across Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. He has credited his early sales experience with helping him understand consumer behaviour, regional market dynamics and the importance of effective execution.

This foundation subsequently supported his transition into marketing and brand leadership roles.

Focus On Brand Growth

In his new position as Marketing Director, Katariya brings experience in brand strategy, innovation and consumer engagement to Gorkha Brewery. His background in managing diverse product portfolios and marketing teams provides relevant expertise for the company's marketing operations.

The appointment represents another milestone in his professional journey within the Carlsberg Group. Specific details regarding his new responsibilities and future marketing priorities have not been disclosed.

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