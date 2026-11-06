Carlsberg IPO Buzz Puts Asgard Alcobev In Spotlight, Brewing Giant Eyes 48 Million-Case Expansion

Asgard Alcobev eyes major growth amid Carlsberg IPO buzz, with an 8.4 million-case brewery. |

Mumbai: Asgard Alcobev Limited (BSE: 512025) is attracting attention amid Carlsberg India's proposed IPO, as the company looks to expand its brewing capacity and strengthen manufacturing partnerships across India's growing beer market.

Brewing Transformation

Formerly Banganga Paper Industries, Asgard entered the alcoholic beverages industry in 2026 by acquiring a 78.90 percent stake in Meghalaya-based CMJ Breweries Private Limited.

The acquisition provided access to an established brewery, operational expertise and manufacturing relationships with major beer companies.

CMJ began commercial production in 2012 with an annual capacity of 1.2 million cases.

Carlsberg Connection

CMJ manufactures Carlsberg and Tuborg beer for regional markets, making Asgard an indirect participant in Carlsberg India's manufacturing ecosystem.

Carlsberg's proposed IPO, involving an offer for sale of up to 8.64 crore shares, has brought renewed attention to India's brewing industry.

However, the IPO does not guarantee additional manufacturing orders for Asgard.

Expansion Drive

Asgard currently operates an 8.4 million-case annual brewing facility at Byrnihat, Meghalaya.

The company plans to increase capacity to 10.8 million cases by March 2027, representing approximately 29 percent growth.

Its longer-term ambition includes four manufacturing facilities with combined annual capacity of 48 million cases.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are among the potential expansion markets.

Strong Partnerships

CMJ's manufacturing partners include United Breweries, Carlsberg India, Mohan Meakin, Yuksom Breweries and Sona Beverages.

The company also secured a three-year Golden Eagle manufacturing agreement covering seven states and Bhutan.

Financial Momentum

Asgard reported FY26 revenue of Rs 101.51 crore, reflecting approximately 75 percent growth, while net profit stood at Rs 1.49 crore.

In Q1 FY27, consolidated revenue reached Rs 53.04 crore, EBITDA stood at Rs 5.15 crore and net profit touched Rs 2.54 crore.

Future Outlook

Beyond contract manufacturing, Asgard is developing seven proprietary beer labels.

Its growth prospects depend on higher brewery utilisation, stronger manufacturing orders and successful expansion.

Regulatory approvals, capital requirements and execution challenges remain important factors as the company pursues its ambitious capacity targets.

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