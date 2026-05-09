Monika Alcobev Reports FY26 Growth: PAT Rises 39.07% To ₹32.14 Crore, Revenue Reaches ₹301.16 Crore

Mumbai: The company reported that its Profit After Tax (PAT) reached Rs 32.14 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, representing a 39.07% increase from the Rs 23.11 crore recorded in the previous financial year. Revenue from operations for FY 2025-26 stood at Rs 301.16 crore, compared to Rs 236.15 crore in FY 2024-25.

Total expenses for the period rose to Rs 275.85 crore from Rs 208.78 crore in the corresponding financial year. This rise in expenditure reflects strategic investments in distribution, market expansion, consumer engagement initiatives, and portfolio development.

Market Drivers And Category Performance

The overall sales growth of 27.53 percent was fueled by strong demand across several key categories. These include premium tequila and agave spirits, Irish whiskey, Japanese whisky, gin, imported wines, and liqueurs. This growth reflects evolving consumer preferences within the premium alcobev market in India. The company continues to leverage its position as a leading importer, distributor, and marketer to capitalize on these shifting trends.

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Strategic Outlook And Future Initiatives

Kunal Patel, Managing Director of Monika Alcobev Limited, highlighted the strategic importance of the past year, particularly following the company’s SME IPO and expansion into South Asian markets. He noted that the company remains focused on strengthening long-term brand building and increasing market accessibility for international labels.

Looking forward, the company intends to boost its premium portfolio and expand distribution across high-growth consumption centres. There are also plans to introduce new international brands that align with the changing tastes of the Indian market.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the information provided in the press release regarding the financial results of Monika Alcobev Limited for the period ending March 31, 2026. The figures and statements are reproduced directly from the source material for informational purposes and should not be considered financial or investment advice.