Prerna Infrabuild Q4 Profit Jumps To ₹1.39 Crore Despite Sharp Revenue Decline

Prerna Infrabuild reported a sharp rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 1.39 crore from Rs 0.07 crore a year ago. |

Mumbai: Prerna Infrabuild Limited reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined significantly during the quarter. Net profit rose to Rs 1.39 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 0.07 crore a year earlier, while total revenue stood at Rs 3.14 crore against Rs 5.44 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, profit improved from Rs 0.84 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly trajectory reflected improved profitability supported by lower expenses and other income gains.

Mumbai-based Prerna Infrabuild’s total expenses fell sharply to Rs 0.93 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5.26 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The reduction in expenses, particularly inventory adjustments and lower operational costs, supported margin expansion during the quarter.

Revenue from operations, however, declined to Rs 14 lakh compared with Rs 4.35 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 2.99 crore in Q3 FY26. Other income stood at Rs 3 crore during the quarter, cushioning the impact of lower operational revenue.

On a sequential basis, profit before tax more than doubled to Rs 2.22 crore from Rs 1.05 crore in Q3 FY26. Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 0.39 crore, compared with Rs 0.22 crore in the previous quarter.

Earnings per share rose to Rs 0.40 from Rs 0.25 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 0.03 in the year-ago period. The company did not report any exceptional items during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated total revenue increased 11.1 percent to Rs 15.63 crore from Rs 14.07 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose 136.8 percent to Rs 3.09 crore compared with Rs 1.31 crore in the previous year.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent stood at Rs 3.24 crore for FY26 against Rs 1.34 crore in FY25. Total assets rose to Rs 167.94 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 133.10 crore a year earlier.

The company also stated that proceeds from its earlier rights issue had been fully utilised towards business-related investments and working capital requirements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited financial filings and is not investment advice.