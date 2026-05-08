Hyundai Motor India Q4 Profit Falls 22% To ₹1,256 Crore Despite Revenue Crossing ₹18,900 Crore

Hyundai Motor India reported a decline in quarterly profitability for Q4 FY26 as higher operating costs and employee expenses weighed on margins despite stable revenue growth. |

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Limited reported consolidated net profit of Rupees 1,255.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 1,614.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a 22.2 percent year-on-year decline in earnings. Revenue from operations during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 18,916.2 crore against Rupees 17,940.3 crore in Q4 FY25, while total income increased marginally to Rupees 19,175.5 crore.

Profit before tax declined to Rupees 1,603.9 crore from Rupees 2,175.4 crore a year earlier as operating expenses rose sharply during the quarter. Total expenses increased 10 percent year-on-year to Rupees 17,571.7 crore, mainly driven by higher employee benefit expenses, inventory adjustments and other operating costs. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 805.9 crore from Rupees 602 crore in the year-ago quarter, while other expenses increased to Rupees 2,344.9 crore from Rupees 2,026.7 crore.

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Sequential Performance Shows Stability

Sequentially, Hyundai’s Q4 performance remained relatively stable compared with Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 5.2 percent from Rupees 17,973.5 crore reported in the December quarter, while net profit increased marginally by 1.7 percent from Rupees 1,234.4 crore. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 15.45 from Rupees 15.19 in the previous quarter.

The company also recognised additional employee benefit-related costs linked to implementation measures under India’s new Labour Codes framework. Hyundai stated that costs associated with labour code compliance have been recognised in the financial results as implementation measures were undertaken.

FY26 Revenue Remains Above Rs 70,000 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, Hyundai Motor India reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 70,763.3 crore compared with Rupees 69,192.9 crore in FY25. Annual net profit stood at Rupees 5,431.5 crore against Rupees 5,640.2 crore a year earlier, while profit before tax came in at Rupees 7,243.1 crore. Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rupees 5,424.9 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 21 per equity share of face value Rupees 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The company also maintained cash and bank balances exceeding Rupees 1,05,500 crore at the end of March 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on Hyundai Motor India Limited’s audited consolidated financial results and regulatory disclosures for Q4 FY26 and does not constitute investment advice.