Kaynes Technology Q2 Profit Crashes 62% To ₹45 Crore, Rising Costs Hit Margins Despite Revenue Growth | Representational Image

Mumbai: Kaynes Technology reported a sharp 62% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹45.4 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, as rising finance costs and employee expenses weighed heavily on profitability.

The electronics manufacturing services company’s revenue from operations increased 4% to ₹952.5 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Profitability Under Pressure

Despite modest revenue growth, Kaynes Technology witnessed a deterioration in operating performance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 15.7% year-on-year to ₹126.5 crore.

The company’s EBITDA margin contracted to 13.28% from 16.3% in the year-ago period, reflecting increasing pressure on operating profitability.

Finance costs more than tripled to ₹39 crore during the September quarter, compared with ₹13 crore a year earlier.

Employee benefit expenses also increased significantly to ₹103 crore from ₹77 crore, further impacting the company’s bottom line.

New Joint Venture Announced

Alongside its quarterly earnings, Kaynes Technology announced a joint venture agreement with Toyokawa Techno Pvt. Ltd. to strengthen its electronics manufacturing capabilities.

The proposed venture will focus on manufacturing, assembling and testing Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) display modules.

Its operations will also cover FOG/COG bonding, backlight assemblies, optical bonding, software development, research and automated manufacturing systems.

Kaynes Technology will hold a 90% equity stake through fresh subscriptions, while Toyokawa Techno will own the remaining 10%.

The venture will operate as a subsidiary with a five-member board, including two nominees from each company and one independent director.

Kaynes will provide operational and management support, while Toyokawa will contribute technical expertise.

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Share Price Performance

Kaynes Technology shares closed 1.5% lower at ₹3,430 on Friday.

Although the stock has gained approximately 5% over the past month, it remains down nearly 13% in 2026.

Investors will closely monitor margin recovery, cost management and execution of the proposed joint venture.

Disclaimer : This article is based on company disclosures and exchange filings. It is for informational purposes only, not investment advice.

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