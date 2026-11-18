Sensex fell 724 points and Nifty slipped below 25,200 as margin funding concerns, US-Iran tensions. |

Mumbai: Indian equities fell sharply on Wednesday, wiping nearly Rs 5 lakh crore off the market value of BSE-listed companies as Dalal Street’s strong November rally lost momentum.

At 1.42 pm, the Sensex was down 723.89 points, or 0.88 percent, at 81,808.30, while the Nifty 50 fell 234.05 points, or 0.92 percent, to 25,153.35. The indices touched intraday lows of 81,780.47 and 25,141.80, respectively.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 250 fell as much as 1 percent, while India VIX rose more than 2 percent to near 16. Titan dropped over 4 percent, leading Sensex losses.

Metal and consumer durables indices fell as much as 3 percent, while IT and auto declined more than 1 percent.

SEBI Reviews Margin Funding

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is considering linking margin trading limits to a stock’s free float, the shares available for public trading. A decision is pending.

Margin trading lets investors buy shares with money borrowed from brokers. Reuters reported that such positions had nearly doubled since 2024, with around two-thirds of the leverage tied to mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

US-Iran Tensions Flare

Al Jazeera, citing a US military official, reported that the US struck an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island after an Iranian attack on a US military base in Bahrain.

Renewed hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz heightened concerns over crude oil supplies. Higher oil prices could raise India’s import bill and add to inflation pressures.

Fed Hike Fears Grow

St Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said the US central bank could need several rate increases before next spring to curb inflation. BofA Global Research expects hikes at the next three Fed meetings, according to TheStreet.

The prospect of higher US rates can weigh on emerging market equities by making dollar assets more attractive to global investors.

Investors Book Profits

The Sensex and Nifty had risen as much as 11 percent in November before Wednesday’s decline, leaving room for investors to lock in gains. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said the sharp run-up made a correction possible and expected buyers to step in on dips.

Vijayakumar pointed to improving fundamentals at Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which together account for 27.6 percent of the Nifty. He also cited a rebound in foreign portfolio flows as support for the rupee, while flagging rising inflation and the prospect of RBI rate hikes.

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